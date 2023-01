(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency.

The CHP said that Caltrans reported unstable rocks above the roadway that need to be secured.

At 6:54 a.m., Caltrans said they are waiting on equipment to arrive at the scene.