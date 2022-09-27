LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office.

CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck the 56-year-old highway worker, who was directing traffic from the westbound lane to the eastbound lane.

Phillips’ level of intoxication kept him from being able to avoid the man, according to CHP, causing Phillips to hit the worker and then continue westbound into the construction zone where he also collided with a dump truck and an excavator.

The dump truck was driven by Kristopher Jones, 65, of Willows and the excavator was being operated by Derek McVey, 30, of Sparks, Nevada. Both men were uninjured, according to CHP.

At 11:10 p.m. North Lake Fire pronounced the 56-year-old man dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Phillips was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked in the Nevada County Sheriff’s Station in Truckee.

CHP said that SR-28 will remain closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road due to the collision for an undetermined amount of time.