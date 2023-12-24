(FOX40.COM) — A pedestrian sustained several major injuries after he was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop in Placer County and police are asking for help to locate the driver.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a driver of a silver 2002-2006 Infiniti G-35 sedan was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Way toward Foresthill Road and crashed into a man who was crossing Lincoln Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As a result, law enforcement said the pedestrian sustained major injuries such as a broken pelvis, broken right ankle, and lacerations to his head and face. He was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

CHP reportedly obtained surveillance video footage that showed the driver continued on at a high rate of speed on Lincoln Way after the man was hit. Footage also showed the vehicle sustained minor damage to the front grille.

The crash is under investigation and Auburn California Highway Patrol encourages anyone with information to contact their office at (916) 663-3344 or 1-800-TELL-CHP.