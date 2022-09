FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Human remains were found in Foresthill on Wednesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a call on Cold Springs Drive where they found human remains, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway they also said that there is no imminent threat at this time.