(FOX40.COM) — Several hundred marijuana plants were discovered in a Foresthill home, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

While serving a search warrant at the home, deputies found that it had been turned into an illegal indoor marijuana grow with around 400 plants spread across four rooms.

Two homemade panel boxes, that were tied to the external Pacific Gas and Electric smart meter, were found inside the home and were deemed an “extreme fire hazard.”

Along with the hundreds of plants, deputies found various chemicals, vacuum-sealed bags, trimming scissors, several digital scales and other materials used in the cultivation and sale of marijuana.

The case is still under investigation, but detectives said they are glad to have found the home before it could have caught fire and possibly turned into a wildfire.

Placer County’s cannabis ordinance does allow for indoor cultivation but only with a maximum of six plants in an area not exceeding 50 square feet. All commercial level activity is prohibited in the county.