(FOX40.COM) — Westbound lanes on Interstate 80 were closed Monday afternoon in Auburn due to a traffic collision, according to officials.

After opening up one lane, all lanes were back open around 4:24, Caltrans said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the collision occurred on Westbound I-80 near Ophir Road and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Traffic was rerouted through Ophir Road during the closures.