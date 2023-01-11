(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer.

At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute.

Photos from the scene show that the rear passenger side of the Subaru also sustained significant damage and was parked on the right-hand shoulder of I-80.

Occupants from both vehicles were able to get themselves out before fire crews arrived.

The fire crew sealed the leak and provided patient care before an ambulance transported one patient to a local trauma center for evaluation.

Photos show that a semi-truck also suffered minor damage to the front driver’s side of the truck.