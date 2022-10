PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision has caused the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 to close near Blue Canyon, south of Emigrant Gap, according to CAL FIRE NEU.

The collision was between a semi-truck and a delivery truck, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said that “resources” are at the scene of the incident but does it does not have an estimate for when the road will reopen.