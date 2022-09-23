PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The South Placer Fire District said on Thursday that they will be closing two fire stations and removing a specialized truck from their fleet due to increasing operational costs.

The fire district said that these closures will impact the communities of Granite Bay, Loomis, Penryn and Newcastle.

The fire district will be closing Station 15 located at 4650 East Roseville Parkway, Granite Bay and Station 19 located at 7070 Auburn Folsom Road, Granite Bay.

Personnel from Station 15 will be relocated to Station 16 at 5300 Olive Ranch Road, Granite Bay, according to the fire district, and personnel from Station 19 will be relocated to surrounding stations.

The vehicle they are removing was involved in search and rescue, fire ventilation and salvage operations, according to the fire district.

The fire district cited inflation, wildfire risk, increased state-mandated safety standards and rising public safety concerns as to why they are carrying out these closures.

Funding for the fire district comes from property taxes and a special tax paid by individual property owners. No county or state funding is provided to the district.

Before the closures, the fire district’s website stated that they operated five staffed stations. In the operation of those stations, they use three advance life support (ALS) engine companies, one ALS truck company and two ALS transporting ambulances. These crews served a population of around 42,000 people.