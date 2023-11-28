(FOX40.COM) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort announced a slate of music acts coming to The Venue, adding to its growing list of concerts for 2024.

Among the music acts coming to the Lincoln casino and resort are country singer Jason Aldean and British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart.

Aldean is performing at Thunder Valley as part of his “Highway Desperado Tour” on Sept. 12. Stewart is slated to perform at The Venue on Aug. 12.

Here are the events announced by the Thunder Valley on Monday:

•Garratt Wilkin and The Parrotheads: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett —Thursday, Jan. 18

•Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration — Sunday, Feb. 4

•When Doves Cry: The Prince Tribute Show — Thursday, Feb. 15

•Rod Stewart — Saturday, Aug. 10

•Jason Aldean — Thursday, Sept. 12

Click or tap here to see the full list of events at Thunder Valley’s The Venue.

Tickets for the recently announced shows go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 1. The public can buy their tickets online or at the Thunder Valley Box Office.

According to the casino, Thunder Rewards Members will get an exclusive chance to buy tickets at the box office on Nov. 30 beginning at 10 a.m.