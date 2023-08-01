(KTXL) — Increasingly rugged terrain and poor trail markings have caused the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to advise people to avoid the area of Shirley Canyon.

Several hikers have become lost due to the poor signage and were forced to struggle along the high cliffs and steep slopes of the canyon.

The sheriff’s office said that several beginner hikers and more experienced hikers not looking for a difficult route have been caught off guard.

In the past month, sheriff’s office personnel have had to respond to the air at least three times to retrieve people who have gotten lost, stuck or end up sliding down cliffs.

“Please share this important message with your friends and family to increase awareness and encourage preparedness before tackling Shirley Canyon,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.