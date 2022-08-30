LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday the arrest of a Lincoln man on July 28 for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation into these acts by Regino Ausencio, 40, occurred over the course of a month.

Ausencio worked in the wedding industry when he was introduced to the 14-year-old male victim in June, according to the sheriff’s office, who was going to provide translation services for Ausencio.

The juvenile told his parents that Ausencio was discussing inappropriate sexual topics and became aggressive with the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that while pretending to be the victim they continued communications with Ausencio. The man requested inappropriate images from the minor and planned to meet at a park.

Deputies arrested Ausencio when he arrived at the given location at the scheduled time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ausencio is currently in the South Placer County Jail and is facing charges for several felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and directing a minor to produce child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that he is currently being held without bail.