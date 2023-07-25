(KTXL) — A Lincoln resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison on July 12 after being charged with multiple arson charges and possession of flammable materials in connection with a series of local fires started in Placer County in 2022, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office

Ryan Lapp, 38, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022, after he was found to be the main suspect for a fire off of Baxter Grade in Auburn, a fire on McCourtney Road in Lincoln and a fire on Greenbrae Road in Rocklin.

Law enforcement officers with CAL FIRE found a box of Zippo Typhoon waterproof matches and a “constructed paper napkin wick” in Lapp’s vehicle when they arrested him in September.

“The facts of the offense were found by the court to be more serious than other instances of the same crime, due to the defendant being responsible for setting multiple vegetation fires over an extended period of time,” the Placer County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release.