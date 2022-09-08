ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fire in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Ryan Lapp, 37, is suspected to have started a forest fires off of Baxter Grade Road in Auburn, near McCourtney Road in Lincoln and on Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, according to the complaint.

The DA’s office said that a CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers investigation found Lapp to be the main suspect in these fires.

Lapp gave a not guilty plea on Wednesday at the Placer County Superior Court and is scheduled for and early settlement conference on Sept. 13, according to the DA’s office.