LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department are looking for the suspect(s) involved in a series of rim and tire thefts in the city.

Between midnight and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple vehicles in the area of Joiner Parkway and Lincoln Boulevard, north of Auburn Boulevard, had their rims and tires stolen.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai sedan, according to police.

Police are asking the community for any images or video footage related to theses incidents. Those with any information can contact Officer Gorbet at dylan.gorbet@lincolnca.gov.