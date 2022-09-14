LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department said they recorded a driver travelling 48 mph over the posted speed limit on a city street.

The police department said the driver was recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph on a section of McBean Park Drive that has a posted speed limit of 55 mph and has a history of speeding drivers.

On July 22, the police department recorded another driver going 81 mph on the same stretch of McBean Park Drive. Police said they regularly see speeds well over 80 mph on this section of roadway.

“While sometimes speeds may vary, there is no excuse for such an unsafe speed,” the Lincoln Police Department wrote in a social media post. “Please be mindful of your safety and the safety of others on the roadway and follow the posted speed limits.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In nearby Roseville, police patrols have also been finding drivers traveling well over the posted speed limit.

In one instance the Roseville Police Department recorded a motorcyclist traveling at over 90 mph on a roadway with a posted speed limit of 45 mph and led officers on a pursuit.