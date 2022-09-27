LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:05 a.m., the South Placer Fire District and the Auburn California Highway Patrol office responded to a vehicle crash in Loomis that caused a power outage, according to the CHP.

The CHP said that a woman in her mid-50s was driving a Ford Escape down Horseshoe Bar Road when she collided with a fire hydrant and a power pole causing the car to overturn.

CHP said that the woman was safely extracted from the vehicle by the South Placer Fire District and was uninjured.

The collision caused the hydrant to be sheared off of its base and knocked down the power pole.

Officers believe speed to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

Power was shut off from Horseshoe Bar Road near Interstate 80, east to Horseshoe Bar Road in Val Verde Road, according to CHP.

PG&E’s outage map shows that 176 customers are affected and that power is estimated to be restored at 1:15 p.m.