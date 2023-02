(KTXL) — A “major injury collision” along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn.

At 1:30 p.m., CHP shared that about six vehicles were involved in the collision.

Traffic is being diverted to State Route 193 and drivers are being told to expect slowed and/or stopped traffic.