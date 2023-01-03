(KTXL) — The National Weather Service Sacramento Station shared on Tuesday that several burn scars in the Sierra Foothills, Cascades and Coastal Range pose a “major” risk during Wednesday’s upcoming storm.

The burn scars with the highest possibility of experiencing debris flows are in the areas where the August Complex, Caldor, Dixie and Mosquito fires happened.

The more than 1 million acres burned by the August Complex are located along the Coastal Range in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake and Colusa counties.

The 221,786-acre Caldor Burn Scar stretches from El Dorado, Alpine and Amador counties.

The Mosquito Fire burned more than 70,000 acres in the adjacent Sierra Foothills area of Placer, Nevada and El Dorado counties.

From Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama counties the Dixie fire burned over 900,000 acres.

The debris flows are expected to occur during the late evening on Wednesday night after approaching their one-hour thresholds, which is the amount of rain that the area can sustain before debris flows are triggered.

Those traveling in these areas are advised to follow evacuation orders, watch for and/or avoid roadway flooding and not to drive through barricaded roadways.