(KTXL) — A report of a trespasser at a Loomis school led to the arrest of a man who is registered as a sex offender, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies reportedly went to the school having been told that a man was refusing to leave school grounds — despite being asked to several times.

The sheriff’s office said they arrived and found a man inside a truck in the parking lot. Deputies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Michael McKinnon.

Methamphetamine and a glass pipe were allegedly found during a search of McKinnon, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully entering a school as a sex offender registrant, loitering and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.