(KTXL) — California Highway Patrol Officers were able to capture a hit-and-run driver after a high speed pursuit through the Lincoln area early on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station.

The Wheatland Police Department notified surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been involved in several hit-and-run collisions of property and vehicles throughout Wheatland.

Wheatland officers had attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and drove southbound on State Route 65 towards Sheridan and Lincoln.

CHP officers then saw the vehicle heading southbound on SR-65 at around 124 miles per hour with no headlights on just north of Ferrari Ranch Road in Lincoln.

A second traffic stop was attempted by officers but the driver continued to flee from officers and exited SR-65 onto eastbound Twelve Bridges Drive, towards the Sun City Lincoln Hills area.

The driver then collided the vehicle into a tree near Sun City and a felony stop was initiated.

The male driver was found to have a loaded shotgun on his lap and was disarmed by officers before being taken into custody.

After receiving medical care at Sutter Roseville Medical Center the man was booked into the South Placer County Jail.