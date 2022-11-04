LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Marysville man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery of an 89-year-old Lincoln woman’s home, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At around 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 29, Joshua Daniel Allen King, 35, knocked on the door of the woman’s home in the area of Lariat Loop, saying he needed to retrieve his child’s ball from her backyard, according to police.

Once inside the home, King pulled out a knife, cut her phone line, took her cell phone and demanded money.

Police said that King left with the woman’s checks, credit cards, cell phone and driver’s license. The woman was not injured.

King had tried this same method to enter another person’s home in the area minutes earlier, according to police.

On Thursday, King was arrested without incident at his residence in Marysville after being identified as a suspect when he used the victim’s credit card at a local business, according to police.

King was booked into the Placer County Jail with a $90,000 bail and is facing charges of first-degree robbery in an inhabited dwelling, damaging phone liens and elder abuse.

