ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday.

Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard.

Once the two fires were extinguished the fire department got another call at 7:25 p.m. for a fire in the area of Rocklin Road and El Don Drive, according to police.

A person was seen by witnesses walking away from the fire, according to police. The suspect was located and resisted arrest and assaulted an officer while being taken into custody.

Police said they identified the man as Cody McKie who was on active parole and had a parole warrant for his arrest.

McKie is facing charges for resting an officer and arson, according to police.