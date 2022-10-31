LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — An 89-year-old woman was robbed after she let someone inside her home who claimed they would “retrieve a ball” from her backyard, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.

After 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said they received a report of a robbery in the area of Lariat Loop.

When officers arrived, police said the woman told them a man had come to her front door asking her to allow him to retrieve his child’s ball from her backyard.

The woman let the man inside her home and once he entered, he allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money from her, police said. The man also cut the woman’s phone line and took her cell phone, according to police.

When the man left, police said he left the woman’s house with her cash, checks, credit cards, cell phone, and driver’s license. Police said officers discovered that the man attempted to enter someone’s home a few minutes before in the same area and was let inside that house, police said.

According to police, the man was described as a white man in his 20s, between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, and 1 inch tall, around 180 to 200 pounds and has short brown hair.

Police said he was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans at the time of the alleged robbery.

“He left in an unknown direction and it is not known if he left in a vehicle or on foot,” police said in the release.

The police ask anyone with information to call the police chief’s assistant Renee Maldonado at 916-645-4057 or 916-645-4040. Information can also be emailed to Maldonado at renee.maldonado@lincolnca.gov.