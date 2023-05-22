(KTXL) — A man was struck and killed by a car while helping a family of ducks cross a street in Rocklin on Thursday night, the Rocklin Police Department said.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m. the man got out of his vehicle near Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard to help ducklings in the intersection.

Police said the driver, who headed east on Stanford Branch Boulevard, hit him while he was in the road.

According to police, the man died of his injuries before being transported to the hospital.

Police said the driver, a juvenile, remained at the scene.

In an email to families, the Maria Montessori Charter Academy in Rocklin said the man had worked at the school for a few months.

The school described him as a “good guy and a great dad.”