AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As a train approached the man fled from his vehicle before the train struck the truck, according to police.

No injuries were reported and the train had minor damage, according to police.