(KTXL) — The body of a man that went missing on May 14 along the American River in Placer County was recovered on Saturday about 15 miles downstream from where they went missing, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Aguayo, 20, of American Canyon was last seen swimming at Yankee Jims Bridge, along the North Fork of the American River, on Mothers Day.

On Saturday, his body was reported to law enforcement to be located in Lake Clementine. The sheriff’s office dive and swift water rescue team responded to recover the body.

An Antelope man was also found along the American River, near Rattlesnake Bar in the Folsom State Recreation Area, on May 19.

Victor Nguyen, 22, was swept down the American River on April 29, near the confluence of the North Fork and the Middle Fork of the American River, in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

“Again, please let these incidents serve as an example and a reminder of why it is so important to stay out of the river,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If you must be on the river, please contact a local professional river rafting company. Our condolences and prayers go out to Aguayo’s family during this extremely difficult time.”