NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An argument between two men in North Auburn on Monday resulted in one of the men shooting twice at the other, according to the Placer Count Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred before 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that Iram Villa, 40, shot two fires at another man, one of which grazed the mans ear.

Villa then hid in a nearby residence, according to deputies, and a Special Enforcement Team attempted to get Villa out of the house with multiple announcements.

When Villa would not come out of the home, according to deputies, a Crisis Negotiation Team was brought on the scene and were able to talk Villa out of the home on Tuesday morning.

Villa was taken into custody and is facing charges for attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.