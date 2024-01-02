(FOX40.COM) — 2024 began on an extremely positive note for a man who decided to spend his New Year’s Day holiday at a casino in Placer County.

On New Year’s Day at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, Ener Flores turned a $1 bet into $125,290.55 while playing the “Ultimate Fire Link” slot machine.

“We are thrilled to see Mr. Flores start off the New Year with such a large jackpot,” said Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

“We look forward to celebrating many more jackpot winners in 2024!” she added.