ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney filed murder charges against a man who was involved in a fentanyl death of a 15-year old girl.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan for “furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, and meeting with a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd behavior,” on June 21, 2022.

Cabacungan was also charged for possession and transportation of “fentanyl pressed into pills in the form of M30 (Percocet) pills” with the intention of selling them.

The arrest was made with collaboration from the Placer County Special Investigation Unit, the California Department of Justice, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Auburn Police Department, the Placer County Probation Department, and the Placer District Attorney’s Office.

Cabacungan appeared in the Placer County Superior Court on Friday afternoon. The arraignment will continue on Aug. 19, 2022.

Currently, Cabacungan is being held in the Placer County Jail without bail.