ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The master plan for a new sports complex was approved by the Roseville City Council on Wednesday night.

Groundbreaking for the $35.5 million project has a target date of spring 2023 and construction may span over an 18-month period, depending on the weather. Roseville’s Parks and Recreation previously reviewed and approved the master plan at its meeting on Aug. 1.

The hope for the new 10-field, 51-acre complex in west Roseville is to draw more local sports programs, promote tourism, and attract regional sports leagues to the area. Officials anticipate the complex to be a draw for youth sports and revenue for the city, according to the city’s website.

The master plan for the project, which will be located on 2600 Westbrook Boulevard off Westbrook Drive and Blue Oaks Boulevard, includes a variety of uses within the complex. The facilities include two plazas with restrooms and picnic areas, a universally accessible playground, a looped walking path, a misting cooling system, a corporation yard and an electric vehicle charging station.

Fences will surround the fields while the playground will be located outside of the fields. According to the agenda item, there’s potential to add solar panels in the future.

Due to the city’s budget restrictions, phase 1 of the plan will begin with six fields, which will stand at 25 acres, combined with a 3-acre park site. The city recently purchased 20 acres south of the project site on Phillip Road, Brookstone Drive and Durango Way. That land will increase the complex to 51 acres.