(KTXL) — A quick and effective search resulted in the recovery of a missing skier near Alpine Meadows Ski Resort this past weekend, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 9 at around 8:50 p.m. reports came in of a missing skier and members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team initiated a search.

With the skier not having their cell phone and 100 miles-per-hour winds blowing snow over the lost skier’s tracks it quickly became a challenging rescue effort for the teams.

Members from the Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol also joined in the search and with the combined efforts of the three teams, the skier was found in good health.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the search effort – each searcher’s experience and knowledge of the backcountry ultimately saved this skier’s life,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post.