PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante Delatorre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.”

Officials said that Delatorre went to the Gold Run rest stop, about 12 miles east of Colfax, around 12:30 p.m. for a school project on Wednesday and did not return.

According to the sheriff’s office, they do not believe there was any foul play with Delatorre’s death. The Coroner’s Unit will provide an examination.