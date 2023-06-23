(KTXL) — Placer County’s, The Gathering Inn and Nevada County’s, Foothill House of Hospitality were two of 19 organizations statewide awarded several million dollars in grants to benefit adults with disabilities.

On Friday, the California Department of Social Services announced that $153 million in new housing grants were awarded to 19 organizations statewide as part of their Community Care Expansion Program to assist adults and older adults with disabilities.

Of those 19 organizations only two Sacramento area county-based organizations were selected for funding.

The Gathering Inn, located in Placer County, was awarded $6.4 million to acquire and renovate an existing property in Lincoln to create a medical respite and licensed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly.

The project is expected to add nearly 100 beds.

The Gathering Inn has operated in Placer County since 2004 and today serves 250 individuals and families every day.

In 2022 The Gathering Inn served 639 people, 34 percent of which achieved sustainable housing.

“The ability to increase our medical respite program capacity furthers our mission to accompany individuals on their journey to sustainable housing by providing a safe and supportive environment to heal, recuperate, and maintain health, while decreasing utilization of emergency room services,” The Gathering Inn Chief Operating Officer Rolande Tellier said.

In Nevada County, the Foothill House of Hospitality was awarded $5.7 million to add 10 units to their existing permanent supportive housing in Grass Valley.

Since December 2005, Foothill House of Hospitality has operated from its Welcome Center in Grass Valley.

During the 2021-22 fiscal year, the non-profit served more than 77,000 meals, housed 182 people and provided more than 4,100 case management services.