(KTXL) — A Rocklin woman was arrested in Placer County in the early morning hours on Thursday after being found with more than two dozen pieces of stolen mail, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1 a.m., the suspect was pulled over by a deputy in Granite Bay.

Inside the vehicle, the deputy found W-2 forms and financially identifying pieces of information. At least 50 pieces of mail were unopened and six had been opened.

The mail was found to belong to individuals living in Placer County and Sacramento County.

The woman was arrested and is facing charges of felony identity theft and an additional felony warrant.