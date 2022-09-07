PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The flames, heat and smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County created pyrocumulus clouds that can be seen from miles away.

The Mosquito Fire began burning on Tuesday evening and it has since grown to at least 1,200 acres. According to CAL FIRE, “extreme fire behavior” was noticed on the day it sparked.

On Wednesday, the record heat wave and other factors were expected to allow the fire to continue burning “actively.”

The conditions resulted in a pyrocumulus cloud being noticeable from as far as the city of Roseville and even from points closer to Sacramento.

A photo from the National Weather Service shows the cloud the fire created. Also known as “fire clouds,” they are formed when the air above a fire quickly gets heated, causing air with moisture to rise.

(Photo from National Weather Service Sacramento)

Fire clouds can have adverse effects on air quality in the region. With the air coming from a fire, pollutants and smoke can make their way into the atmosphere. Wind can then spread that around the region, causing air quality to suffer.

Depending on the conditions, pyrocumulus clouds can also produce their own thunderstorms.

Last year, “fire clouds” formed over both the Tamarack and Dixie fires.