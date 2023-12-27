(FOX40.COM) — In recent weeks a mountain lion has made its way through the town of Loomis in Placer County and has killed several residents livestock.

One of those neighbors sent in surveillance footage and photos to FOX40.com to prove it.

On Tuesday, FOX40.com went out to Loomis to speak with homeowners who have lost livestock to one of North America’s largest feline predators.

Ryan Krauss told FOX40.com that “You know, it’s country living,” and that he is aware of living in mountain lion country.

Based on night vision game camera footage from one of Krauss’s neighbors, a healthy juvenile mountain entered his property and killed one of Krauss’s lambs.

“I walk down there and there’s ten percent of one of our lambs left, Krauss told FOX40.com. “It was completely cleaned out, almost like a butcher had slaughtered it. There wasn’t much to find. Could have fit everything into a Safeway bag.”

Krauss said that the young cat has found itself a “meal ticket” and it is quickly making its way through the rural communities livestock population.

Of the three neighbors that FOX40.com spoke to, they collectively have lost 10 members of their livestock.

In California, mountain lions are protected and the state requires non-lethal deterrents installed before a permit is issued to kill a problem animal.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife told FOX40.com that they are aware of at least two recent incidents involving mountain lions in Placer County.

Krauss says that a Fish and Wildlife trapper visited his property and gave him some tips on preventing continued attacks.

“So I went and I fixed the area in the fence where the coyotes came through,” Krauss said. “But when you have a cougar, you’re not keeping them out.”

Krauss said he will install taller fencing, but that to do so would be extremely expensive and another added cost on top of regular expenses.

“You can’t get too upset about it when mountain lions do what mountain lions are gonna do.”

Krauss and his neighbors are hoping that these attacks will get some attention and someone will relocate the cougar before more of their furry friends are killed.