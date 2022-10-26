AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw a man standing next to his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, Nathanial Lindstrom, 37, then began kicking and punching the man and stole his cell phone, according to police.

Police said that Lindstrom then walked into the cemetery office and threw the cell phone at another person’s face, causing lacerations. He then went to a nearby train station and assaulted another person.

When deputies arrived on scene at 7:31 a.m. they located Lindstrom on Highway 49 near Fulweiler Avenue, who then led law enforcement on a pursuit before he was eventually caught.

Lindstrom is facing charges of strong-arm robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, elder abuse and obstruction of a peace officer.