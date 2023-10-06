(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans construction crews will be closing multiple ramps along I-80 in Placer County as part of a $1 million project to prevent wrong-way drivers on the highway.

Construction will begin on Sunday and last until Thursday, Caltrans said. Work will be done from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

•Video Above: Caltrans deploys full-color highway signs in the Sacramento area

The off-ramps scheduled for closure are:

Eastbound I-80 at Atlantic Street/Taylor Road, Sierra College Boulevard, and Applegate Road.

Westbound I-80 at South Auburn Street, Applegate Road, State Route 49, and Sierra College Boulevard.

The agency added that message signs will be in place along I-80 to alert drivers of the closures and the available detours.

“The work is part of Caltrans’ campaign to expand and upgrade roadway countermeasures to combat wrong-way drivers,” a press release from Caltrans read.

A total of 53 off-ramps along I-80 between Roseville and Colfax will receive these improvements. Central Striping Service is the prime contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed during fall 2023.