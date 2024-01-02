(FOX40.COM) — Law enforcement agencies in Placer County have a new asset for detecting potential explosive devices with the addition of a bomb sniffing dog, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Lamb and his K-9 companion Stanley will be hitting the streets as new members of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

The pair will collaborate with fellow law enforcement agencies in Placer County to locate and identify potential explosive devices.

“Stanley is a fantastic addition to our team, and we’re thrilled to have this valuable asset enhancing safety in the region,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Currently the sheriff’s office has five field operation K-9 teams with a lead sergeant and four corrections division K-9 teams with a lead sergeant.