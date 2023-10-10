(FOX40.COM) — Drivers can expect nightly closures on the highway in Placer County.

Caltrans announced closures will happen on westbound Interstate 80 between Secret Town Road and the junction with State Route 174 for emergency pavement repairs near Colfax.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Oct. 16 to Thursday, Oct. 19. Westbound I-80 is scheduled to fully reopen by 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, according to Caltrans.

Crews will be working on paving a section of the roadway called the “Colfax Narrows,” which doesn’t have enough space to safely repave the highway while limiting traffic to one lane, Caltrans said.

Two separate detours will be in place with message signs, alerting motorists to take alternate routes.

Vehicles will be asked to detour west on Rollins Lake Road to State Route 174 and eventually be reconnected to I-80 in Colfax.

A detour will be in place for large trucks, RVs and buses, which will go west on State Route 20 to Nevada City. The route will then go south on State Route 49 to Bell Road before reconnecting with I-80 in Auburn.

According to Caltrans, the truck detour will start at 7 p.m., one hour before the closing of I-80.

The repairs are part of a $69.2 million maintenance project along the I-80 corridor. Earlier this year, officials found an “unprecedented amount of damage” after conducting a field review of the I-80 corridor earlier this year.

Officials said several areas that were examined had moderate to high levels of rutting due to chain wear and required immediate repair.