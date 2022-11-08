PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s office said it will not be filing charges against the now-former county CEO who killed an 18-year-old in a crash.

DA Morgan Gire’s office said a review of the crash that happened in March found “there is no evidence of any criminal or wrongful intent on the part of the driver,” who was later identified as the then-CEO Todd Leopold.

The crash that killed Anthony Williams happened on March 19, and in early May, Rocklin police said that no charges were going to be filed. Days later, Leopold publicly acknowledged that he was the driver.

“Many individuals have questioned why I didn’t provide an official response to media requests for identification of the driver. Unfortunately, I could not comment on the pending investigation and certainly did not want to be perceived, in any way, as attempting to influence the outcome of the Rocklin Police Department’s investigation,” Leopold said in the statement at the time.

Leopold was put on paid leave two weeks later, and the county board of supervisors gave him a 30-day termination notice in June. The board said that the termination was not done in connection with Leopold’s involvement in the death of Inderkum High School student Anthony Williams on March 19 in Rocklin.

Instead, the notice was due to a discrimination and harassment complaint filed by an employee on May 25, 2022, the board said.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Isaac Tidwell, the brother of Anthony Williams, in June.