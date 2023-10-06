(FOX40.COM) — An ongoing project on Mountain Quarries R.R. Bridge (No Hands Bridge) will keep it closed until Oct. 20 along with a section of the Western States Trail, according to the Auburn State Recreation Area.

This is the third closure of the bridge within the last year as improvements are made to the railing and drainage along the historic bridge.

The closure will also consist of a section of the Western States Trail from the intersection of Training Hill/Pointed Rocks Trail to Access Road .52 along Highway 49.

The trail will still be open in the Auburn State Recreation Area starting at Robie Point until the closure at the .52 Access Gate trail.

The last closure of the bridge and the trail and the bridge occurred on Feb. 21 and lasted until Feb. 24.

No Hands Bridge, now 111 years old, was completed in March 1912 for the Mountain Quarries Railroad and Mine that operated a limestone mine, now known as Hawver Cave, starting in 1910.

According to California State Parks, the company spent $1 million to start the mine, crushing plant and rail line. The railroad ran for seven miles from the crushing plant along the middle fork of the American River to Flint Station on the main Southern Pacific line in Auburn.

Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area is the former railbed of the railroad and takes you to the former mine entrance along with remnants of the crushing facility.