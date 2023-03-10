(KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested in Lincoln after trying to flee with an officer hanging from his car, Lincoln Police said.

Officers went to McBean Park Drive and D Street for reports of a possible robbery, and they found 38-year-old Christopher Venable, according to police.

He allegedly gave police a false name and left the scene. Police said they later learned it wasn’t his real name and contacted him again.

Venable went to the scene again, and police said he ran from officers, got into his car and began driving away as an officer tried to stop him.

The officer reportedly held on to the car for four blocks as his lower half was hanging out of the car. Using a stun gun, the officer was able to get Venable to stop the car, police said.

A gun was then found during a search of the car, according to police.

Venable was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, resisting an officer, concealed firearm in a vehicle, and providing a false name.

The officer was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.