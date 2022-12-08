PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California law enforcement officials are searching for Dante Delatorre, a 16-year-old that went missing Wednesday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff.

Officials say Delatorre went to the Gold Run rest stop, about 12 miles east of Colfax, around 12:30 p.m. for a school project and did not return. Since then, he has not contacted either his family or his friends.

Placer County Sheriff’s officials confirmed to FOX 40 News that Delatorre’s car was found at the rest stop and that he attends Colfax High School.

Officials from the Placer County Sheriff and the Nevada County Sheriff are involved in the search for the teen.

Delatorre is described as Hispanic, with brown hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes, measures 5’11”, and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was wearing a tan jacket, blue sweatshirt, tan pants and brown hiking boots when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Delatorre is asked to call 530-886-5375.