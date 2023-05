(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have been searching since Sunday for a man who went into the American River.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was near Yankee Jim’s Bridge in Colfax around 4:30 p.m. with his family.

He reportedly went into the river and has yet to be found.

The sheriff’s office said they have been using water and air resources to search for him.