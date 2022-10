ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police.

Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, at least one with major injuries. were also transported.