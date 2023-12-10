(FOX40.COM) –After discovering an online advertisement for a stove stolen from a home under construction, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it decided to meet the seller under the guise of a purchase.

Placer County property detectives said the stolen stove came from a home on Tiller Way near Antelope. Security footage captured a vehicle taking off with it.

Last week, detectives said they saw the stolen stove advertised for sale on social media. To recover it, they arranged a purchase through the platform, and the alleged thief arrived with the stolen stove in the trunk of a small sedan. The vehicle matched up with the security footage.

“This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution when making online purchases,” Placer County deputies said in a social media post. “Research the legitimacy of items and sellers before committing to a transaction. Also, if you ever notice something suspicious don’t hesitate to contact law enforcement.”