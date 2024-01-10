(FOX40.COM) — Palisades Tahoe has confirmed with FOX40.com that an avalanche occurred at the ski resort on Wednesday morning.

All lift operations on the mountain have been halted and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

The avalanche occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., “above the GS gully are of KT-22,” according to Palisades Tahoe.

A search is being conducted by the Palisades Tahoe’s mountain operations teams.

Alpine Meadows has also stopped all lifts operations for the day.

