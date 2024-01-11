(FOX40.COM) — Palisades Tahoe welcomed guests on Thursday, a day after shutting down due to an avalanche that killed one person and injured three others.

The ski resort expects delays to be “more significant than usual,” and added that it does not have access to the KT-22 black diamond run, where the avalanche happened. Due to avalanche debris and heavy snow, the ski resort was unable to reestablish the road.

“It will be a rigorous snow safety morning for both Palisades and Alpine today,” Palisades Tahoe said on its website. “Since both mountains closed just shy of 11 a.m. yesterday, it will take longer to assess all terrain and get everything open.”

Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd, a resident of both Point Reyes and the Truckee area. Another person was injured, while two other people were caught in the slide.

Skiers on Thursday morning are still in disbelief that someone lost their life as a result of the avalanche.

John Capccio, who has been skiing for 50 years, was one of the skiers on the slopes on Thursday.

“Just terrible, terrible, and I could’ve been here so it’s crazy,” Capccio told FOX40.com.